Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 2,348 Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $335.67.

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.38 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.