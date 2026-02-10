Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Kamada Ltd. $KMDA

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,602 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Kamada worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kamada alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the second quarter worth about $219,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 119.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth $472,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kamada from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Kamada Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Kamada Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.21 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kamada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma‐derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha‐1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.