Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $20.50 Million Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 1.54% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PDP opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $127.95.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index. The Index includes approximately 100 the United States-listed companies. Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC acts as the Fund’s investment adviser.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.