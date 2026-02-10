Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141,311 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.33% of Bruker worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 377.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Bruker by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 16,716.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 63.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.85. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,395.60. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

