Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Position Increased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 505.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,698 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 150.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 200.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,162,000 after buying an additional 4,015,099 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,652,000 after buying an additional 3,066,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 119.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,310,000 after buying an additional 1,454,308 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of XOM opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

