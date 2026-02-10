Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $34.00

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVER

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $346,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,404 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,656.60. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $97,379.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,475.08. This represents a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 59,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,612 in the last ninety days. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in EverQuote by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $616.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.50. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.