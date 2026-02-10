Head to Head Review: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) versus First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 24.07% 10.79% 1.12% Hope Bancorp 5.81% 5.09% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $84.67 million 2.65 $21.10 million $1.32 10.86 Hope Bancorp $967.63 million 1.64 $61.59 million $0.46 26.89

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Hope Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hope Bancorp 1 2 1 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Hope Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit and credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. Further, it offers cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and other customary banking services. The company operates branches located in the cities of Auburn, Colusa, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Orland, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, Willows, and Woodland; satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans. In addition, it provides internet banking and bill-pay, remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; treasury management services; foreign currency exchange transactions; interest rate contracts and wealth management services; automated teller machine services; and engages in investment activities. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

