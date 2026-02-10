Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) vs. Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heidmar Maritime and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidmar Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00 Global Ship Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50

Heidmar Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Global Ship Lease has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.21%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidmar Maritime N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease 53.62% 23.98% 14.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and Global Ship Lease”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidmar Maritime $28.95 million 1.82 $1.91 million $0.01 90.00 Global Ship Lease $711.05 million 1.88 $353.63 million $11.14 3.35

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. Global Ship Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidmar Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Heidmar Maritime on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidmar Maritime

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

