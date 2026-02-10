Candriam S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,247 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 1.07% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 377,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 312,231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 200,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 303,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 170,993 shares during the period.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $42,930.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 143,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,960.18. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 7,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $152,835.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 508,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,492,466.38. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

