Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,354 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. Cencora comprises approximately 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.20% of Cencora worth $121,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cencora alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cencora by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 505.0% in the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,484,620. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,316 shares of company stock worth $7,151,265 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore dropped their target price on Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $363.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.71 and a 12-month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.