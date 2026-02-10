The Chemours Company $CC Shares Sold by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,768 shares during the period. Chemours comprises about 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,216,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,933 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemours by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 3,355,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chemours by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,752,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 288,691 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

