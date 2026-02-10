SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 646.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 346,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 149,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.5% in the third quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $238.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $240.93. The company has a market capitalization of $574.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

