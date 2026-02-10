Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $240.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

