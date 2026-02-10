SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078,581 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,730,000 after buying an additional 5,414,037 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,449,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,406 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,315,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $165.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

