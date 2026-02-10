Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $383.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $431.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

