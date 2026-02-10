Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $450, signaling continued analyst confidence in Micron’s growth/cash-flow outlook and supporting upside expectations. UBS Raises Micron Technology (MU) Price Target to $450
- Positive Sentiment: Micron plans a US$24 billion Singapore fab to expand capacity for AI memory, reinforcing the company’s long-term AI memory growth story and revenue visibility. Big-capex builds like this support secular demand capture. Micron’s US$24b Singapore Fab Deepens AI Memory Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary and features highlight tight DRAM/NAND supply and Micron saying it’s “sold out” for 2026, backing pricing power and revenue strength for the year. The AI Memory Crunch Is Creating Winners and Losers
- Neutral Sentiment: Micron remains a highly searched/trending stock; watch sentiment-driven flows and coverage as drivers of short-term volatility even when fundamentals are positive. Is Trending Stock Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Samsung announced mass production of HBM4 and plans to supply Nvidia sooner, creating near-term competitive pressure on Micron’s HBM4 timeline and potentially pressuring pricing or share in AI accelerators. Samsung Stock Surges as Chipmaker Beats Micron in HBM4 Race
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage flags investor worries about Micron’s exposure to Nvidia’s next-gen chips and whether Micron will fully participate in that demand—such fears are weighing on the stock despite positive fundamentals. Micron’s stock falls on fears about Nvidia’s new chips
Insiders Place Their Bets
Micron Technology Stock Performance
MU opened at $383.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $431.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MU
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Micron Technology
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.