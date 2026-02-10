The Wendy’s Company $WEN Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,905 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Wendy’s worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 19,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 205.0% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 35.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

WEN opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 125.74%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

