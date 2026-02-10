Midwest Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Midwest Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 667,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Midwest Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $637.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.