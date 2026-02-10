Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $286.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $321.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is -474.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

