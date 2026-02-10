Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $44.82 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300,265 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $44,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. S&CO Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 28,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,012,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,414,000 after purchasing an additional 481,143 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 275,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,692 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 386,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 190,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 204,586 shares of company stock worth $17,474,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

