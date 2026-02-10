Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,740 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $74,917,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,381,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,980,524,000 after buying an additional 157,427 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 245.1% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $584,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,326.08. The trade was a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,920. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,434 shares of company stock worth $2,460,809. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.2%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

