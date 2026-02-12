AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,768 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

NYSE T opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

