Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Buys New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 5.7%

COIN stock opened at $153.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 3.70.

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $344,121.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,498 shares of company stock worth $137,109,701. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. UBS Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $291.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $367.00 to $268.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.