Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 13,871 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 159,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,707,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $390.46 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.81. The company has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $405.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

