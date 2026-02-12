JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $399.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COIN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.08.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $153.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.32.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,498 shares of company stock valued at $137,109,701. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,970,285,000 after acquiring an additional 184,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,374,080,000 after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,044,354,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $574,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $661,437,000 after buying an additional 108,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

