Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

ANET stock opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $3,694,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,124.16. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,553,548. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 245,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,374,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,272 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

