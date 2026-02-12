Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $33.96 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,121 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,275 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.26 and its 200-day moving average is $164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

