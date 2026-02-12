The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,628,507,000 after buying an additional 227,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,124,000 after acquiring an additional 157,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $2,138,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after purchasing an additional 291,280 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,758,150. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 101,428 shares of company stock worth $96,805,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3%

GS stock opened at $945.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $916.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $821.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

