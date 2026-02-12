Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $34,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

