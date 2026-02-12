Citigroup Lowers Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $232.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $233.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $235.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,463 shares of company stock worth $501,530 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 88.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Featured Articles

