Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $631,000 in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $613.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $619.22 and its 200 day moving average is $603.29. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

