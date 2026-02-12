JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Price

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 5.1%
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.
Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $501,530 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: BD closed its biosciences & diagnostics spin-off and merged that business with Waters, generating roughly $4 billion in proceeds and repositioning BD as a pure-play medical technology company — a strategic de‑risking that analysts and investors view favorably. BD Merges Biosciences & Diagnostics Business With Waters
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 FY2026: BD reported sales of ~$5.25B and EPS above consensus, and provided FY guidance — the beat + guidance underpin the bullish re-rating and help explain the intraday strength. BD (NYSE:BDX) Surprises With Q4 CY2025 Sales
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly voiced support for the “new company” after the spin-off, which can boost retail interest and sentiment. Jim Cramer on Becton, Dickinson: “I kind of really like the new company”
- Positive Sentiment: BD launched cash tender offers to repurchase up to $1.6B of its outstanding debt, a move that can improve debt maturity profile and credit metrics. Investors often view targeted buybacks of debt as a constructive use of proceeds post‑spin. Becton Dickinson Launches $1.6 Billion Debt Tender Offers
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and notes: Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight and $202 PT (positive signal), while other firms adjusted targets — see items below; overall analyst activity is mixed and keeping volatility elevated. Barclays Overweight Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and post‑spin analysis provide more detail on margins, capital allocation and guidance assumptions for investors doing deeper due diligence. Q1 2026 earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Several high‑profile firms trimmed price targets or ratings: Wells Fargo cut its PT to $157 and moved to Equal Weight (notable downside from prior levels), and JPMorgan lowered its PT to $175 and maintained Neutral — these cuts add sell‑side caution. Analyst Target Changes (Wells Fargo / JPMorgan)
- Negative Sentiment: Other shops pared targets (RBC, Jefferies, Citi had updates); although many keep Buy/Overweight stances, the lower targets reflect uncertainty around near‑term margin recovery and the pace of capital deployment after the spin. Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock?
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.
BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.
