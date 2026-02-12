JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Price

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $235.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $501,530 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.