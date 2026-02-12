Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Price

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

BDX opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $235.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day moving average of $192.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,463 shares of company stock worth $501,530 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

