Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,038,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,068,000 after acquiring an additional 522,514 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,542,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,235,000 after acquiring an additional 568,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,522,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.03.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

Positive Sentiment: New CEO / strategy reset — Coverage highlights Enrique Lores being tapped to steady the company and a push into embedded payments that could justify a re‑rating if execution improves. Read More.

New CEO / strategy reset — Coverage highlights Enrique Lores being tapped to steady the company and a push into embedded payments that could justify a re‑rating if execution improves. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Value/short‑cover narratives — Several writeups argue PYPL is oversold after the sell‑off and could attract value buyers or short‑squeeze activity if fundamentals or execution signals recover. Read More.

Value/short‑cover narratives — Several writeups argue PYPL is oversold after the sell‑off and could attract value buyers or short‑squeeze activity if fundamentals or execution signals recover. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Daiwa trims target but stays neutral — Daiwa cut its PT to $42 and kept a neutral rating, moderating upside expectations without adding a fresh sell signal. Read More.

Daiwa trims target but stays neutral — Daiwa cut its PT to $42 and kept a neutral rating, moderating upside expectations without adding a fresh sell signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks / other trackers boosting visibility — PYPL shows up on trending/most‑watched lists, which raises trading volume and volatility but doesn’t change core fundamentals. Read More.

Zacks / other trackers boosting visibility — PYPL shows up on trending/most‑watched lists, which raises trading volume and volatility but doesn’t change core fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings and guidance shock — PayPal reported Q4 EPS and revenue below Street expectations, which triggered the initial sell‑off and underpins near‑term skepticism about growth and execution. Read More.

Q4 earnings and guidance shock — PayPal reported Q4 EPS and revenue below Street expectations, which triggered the initial sell‑off and underpins near‑term skepticism about growth and execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and steep PT cuts — Multiple firms cut targets and issued sell/neutral calls (Rothschild & Co Redburn cut to $32 with a sell, Truist to $39 sell, Bernstein to $45, etc.), reinforcing downside pressure. Read More.

Analyst downgrades and steep PT cuts — Multiple firms cut targets and issued sell/neutral calls (Rothschild & Co Redburn cut to $32 with a sell, Truist to $39 sell, Bernstein to $45, etc.), reinforcing downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Securities‑investigation headlines — Litigation firms (Kessler Topaz and others) announced probes into PayPal related to the timing of the CEO change and the earnings shock, adding legal risk and prolonging volatility. Read More.

Securities‑investigation headlines — Litigation firms (Kessler Topaz and others) announced probes into PayPal related to the timing of the CEO change and the earnings shock, adding legal risk and prolonging volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary from ex‑management — Former PayPal president David Marcus publicly criticized execution and urged urgency on fixes, which amplifies investor concerns about governance and turnaround timelines. Read More.

Critical commentary from ex‑management — Former PayPal president David Marcus publicly criticized execution and urged urgency on fixes, which amplifies investor concerns about governance and turnaround timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — An EVP disclosed a sale of shares last week, which some investors interpret as a modest negative signal amid the broader uncertainty. Read More.

In related news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $139,815.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

