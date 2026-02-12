Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,038,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,068,000 after acquiring an additional 522,514 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,542,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,235,000 after acquiring an additional 568,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,522,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.03.
Shares of PayPal stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.
- Positive Sentiment: New CEO / strategy reset — Coverage highlights Enrique Lores being tapped to steady the company and a push into embedded payments that could justify a re‑rating if execution improves. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Value/short‑cover narratives — Several writeups argue PYPL is oversold after the sell‑off and could attract value buyers or short‑squeeze activity if fundamentals or execution signals recover. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Daiwa trims target but stays neutral — Daiwa cut its PT to $42 and kept a neutral rating, moderating upside expectations without adding a fresh sell signal. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks / other trackers boosting visibility — PYPL shows up on trending/most‑watched lists, which raises trading volume and volatility but doesn’t change core fundamentals. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings and guidance shock — PayPal reported Q4 EPS and revenue below Street expectations, which triggered the initial sell‑off and underpins near‑term skepticism about growth and execution. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and steep PT cuts — Multiple firms cut targets and issued sell/neutral calls (Rothschild & Co Redburn cut to $32 with a sell, Truist to $39 sell, Bernstein to $45, etc.), reinforcing downside pressure. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Securities‑investigation headlines — Litigation firms (Kessler Topaz and others) announced probes into PayPal related to the timing of the CEO change and the earnings shock, adding legal risk and prolonging volatility. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary from ex‑management — Former PayPal president David Marcus publicly criticized execution and urged urgency on fixes, which amplifies investor concerns about governance and turnaround timelines. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — An EVP disclosed a sale of shares last week, which some investors interpret as a modest negative signal amid the broader uncertainty. Read More.
In related news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $139,815.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
