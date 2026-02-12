Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.88.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $235.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $251.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

