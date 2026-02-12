Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,562 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $44,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Reported strong Q4 profitability and beat consensus on EPS; Q4 EPS was $3.24 vs. estimates of $2.89 and management reported a 66% year-over-year revenue increase. This underpins the company’s high margins and cash generation. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Reported strong Q4 profitability and beat consensus on EPS; Q4 EPS was $3.24 vs. estimates of $2.89 and management reported a 66% year-over-year revenue increase. This underpins the company’s high margins and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Company press release/financials show material revenue ramp to $1.66B for the quarter and very strong net margin/ROE metrics, supporting longer-term upside if growth sustains. BusinessWire: Q4 & Full-Year Results

Company press release/financials show material revenue ramp to $1.66B for the quarter and very strong net margin/ROE metrics, supporting longer-term upside if growth sustains. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and investor materials are available for detail on guidance, segment performance and management commentary — useful for assessing forward assumptions. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and investor materials are available for detail on guidance, segment performance and management commentary — useful for assessing forward assumptions. Negative Sentiment: News outlets flagged softer advertising demand and rising competition; Reuters reported the quarter “missed quarterly revenue estimates” in the context of tepid ad demand, which likely pressured the stock despite the beat on certain metrics. Reuters: Misses Revenue Estimates Amid Competition

News outlets flagged softer advertising demand and rising competition; Reuters reported the quarter “missed quarterly revenue estimates” in the context of tepid ad demand, which likely pressured the stock despite the beat on certain metrics. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction/coverage showed the shares dipping in after-hours trading and commentary highlighting the stock falling “despite” results — indicating investor concern about guidance, demand trends or valuation after recent run-ups. CNBC: After-Hours Movers

Market reaction/coverage showed the shares dipping in after-hours trading and commentary highlighting the stock falling “despite” results — indicating investor concern about guidance, demand trends or valuation after recent run-ups. Neutral Sentiment: Context: the stock had recently rallied after a short-seller retraction, raising the bar for continued gains and making the name susceptible to profit-taking on any sign of mixed execution. MSN: Short-seller Retraction Coverage

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APP. UBS Group dropped their target price on AppLovin from $840.00 to $686.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $800.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.05.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $456.81 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.60.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 14,708 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.45, for a total value of $8,066,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,683,322.05. The trade was a 29.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 187,786 shares of company stock valued at $100,914,925 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

