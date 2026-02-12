PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Holdings Lifted by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PayPal worth $31,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.03.

Positive Sentiment: New CEO / strategy reset — Coverage highlights Enrique Lores being tapped to steady the company and a push into embedded payments that could justify a re‑rating if execution improves.

New CEO / strategy reset — Coverage highlights Enrique Lores being tapped to steady the company and a push into embedded payments that could justify a re‑rating if execution improves. Positive Sentiment: Value/short‑cover narratives — Several writeups argue PYPL is oversold after the sell‑off and could attract value buyers or short‑squeeze activity if fundamentals or execution signals recover.

Value/short‑cover narratives — Several writeups argue PYPL is oversold after the sell‑off and could attract value buyers or short‑squeeze activity if fundamentals or execution signals recover. Neutral Sentiment: Daiwa trims target but stays neutral — Daiwa cut its PT to $42 and kept a neutral rating, moderating upside expectations without adding a fresh sell signal.

Daiwa trims target but stays neutral — Daiwa cut its PT to $42 and kept a neutral rating, moderating upside expectations without adding a fresh sell signal. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks / other trackers boosting visibility — PYPL shows up on trending/most‑watched lists, which raises trading volume and volatility but doesn't change core fundamentals.

Zacks / other trackers boosting visibility — PYPL shows up on trending/most‑watched lists, which raises trading volume and volatility but doesn't change core fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings and guidance shock — PayPal reported Q4 EPS and revenue below Street expectations, which triggered the initial sell‑off and underpins near‑term skepticism about growth and execution.

Q4 earnings and guidance shock — PayPal reported Q4 EPS and revenue below Street expectations, which triggered the initial sell‑off and underpins near‑term skepticism about growth and execution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and steep PT cuts — Multiple firms cut targets and issued sell/neutral calls (Rothschild & Co Redburn cut to $32 with a sell, Truist to $39 sell, Bernstein to $45, etc.), reinforcing downside pressure.

Analyst downgrades and steep PT cuts — Multiple firms cut targets and issued sell/neutral calls (Rothschild & Co Redburn cut to $32 with a sell, Truist to $39 sell, Bernstein to $45, etc.), reinforcing downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Securities‑investigation headlines — Litigation firms (Kessler Topaz and others) announced probes into PayPal related to the timing of the CEO change and the earnings shock, adding legal risk and prolonging volatility.

Securities‑investigation headlines — Litigation firms (Kessler Topaz and others) announced probes into PayPal related to the timing of the CEO change and the earnings shock, adding legal risk and prolonging volatility. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary from ex‑management — Former PayPal president David Marcus publicly criticized execution and urged urgency on fixes, which amplifies investor concerns about governance and turnaround timelines.

Critical commentary from ex‑management — Former PayPal president David Marcus publicly criticized execution and urged urgency on fixes, which amplifies investor concerns about governance and turnaround timelines. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — An EVP disclosed a sale of shares last week, which some investors interpret as a modest negative signal amid the broader uncertainty.

In other PayPal news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

