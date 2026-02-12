Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 17.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.68.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 385,208 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.68. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 16,332,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,001,642.68. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,610. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.00 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Blackstone

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

