Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $3.98 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 150.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,582 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $14,668,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,190,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,333,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,982,000 after buying an additional 478,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,817,485.56. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 fundamentals — Robinhood reported record full‑year revenue ($4.5B), record diluted EPS ($2.05), record net deposits and a jump in Robinhood Gold subscribers, indicating strong user engagement and healthy deposit flows. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & Full Year 2025 Results

Record 2025 fundamentals — Robinhood reported record full‑year revenue ($4.5B), record diluted EPS ($2.05), record net deposits and a jump in Robinhood Gold subscribers, indicating strong user engagement and healthy deposit flows. Positive Sentiment: Product & strategic progress — Management highlighted fast growth in prediction markets, a joint venture (Rothera) and the MIAXdx acquisition to build an exchange/clearing capability, which could diversify revenue beyond trading and crypto over time. Investopedia: CEO on Prediction Markets

Product & strategic progress — Management highlighted fast growth in prediction markets, a joint venture (Rothera) and the MIAXdx acquisition to build an exchange/clearing capability, which could diversify revenue beyond trading and crypto over time. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter: EPS beat but revenue missed — Q4 EPS of $0.66 topped estimates, but total revenue of $1.28B fell short of consensus, a split result that leaves upside in profitability metrics but raises top-line questions. Reuters: Record Q4 revenue on retail trading strength

Mixed quarter: EPS beat but revenue missed — Q4 EPS of $0.66 topped estimates, but total revenue of $1.28B fell short of consensus, a split result that leaves upside in profitability metrics but raises top-line questions. Negative Sentiment: Crypto revenue collapse — Crypto revenue fell ~38% year‑over‑year and crypto notional volumes on the app plunged, which was the main driver of the revenue miss and the immediate cause of investor selling pressure. Blockonomi: Crypto revenue collapse

Crypto revenue collapse — Crypto revenue fell ~38% year‑over‑year and crypto notional volumes on the app plunged, which was the main driver of the revenue miss and the immediate cause of investor selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — Several firms cut targets after the print (examples include Goldman Sachs, Piper Sandler, Barclays and Needham), reducing near‑term sentiment despite many still keeping buy/overweight stances. Analyst downgrades amplified selling pressure. TickerReport: Analyst price‑target updates

Analysts trimmed price targets — Several firms cut targets after the print (examples include Goldman Sachs, Piper Sandler, Barclays and Needham), reducing near‑term sentiment despite many still keeping buy/overweight stances. Analyst downgrades amplified selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and heavy volume — Investors sold after hours and into the next session as revenue shortfall + crypto weakness outweighed the EPS beat and strategic commentary, producing a sharp intraday decline on high volume. Motley Fool: Why HOOD crashed after earnings

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

