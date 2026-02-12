Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,845 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,269,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,953,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.3% in the third quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

