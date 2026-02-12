NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Bey Douglas LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bey Douglas LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,918 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 9.8% of Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Taiwan export data suggests stronger-than-expected shipments tied to AI chips, which can imply upside for NVDA demand and order visibility. Taiwan Export Data Signals Potential Upside for Nvidia (NVDA)
- Positive Sentiment: A senior House Democrat signaled openness to allowing sales of older H200 “Hopper” chips to China, reducing a key political overhang and improving potential addressable export flows for NVDA. Top Democrat on US House China committee open to Nvidia H200 sales
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst activity is supporting the tape — recent target lifts and a UBS buy reaffirmation boosted sentiment and buying interest in NVDA. Nvidia stock bucks market trend after analysts lift target
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC commentary and U.S. policy moves easing tariff risk imply capacity expansion and steadier supply for NVDA’s chip manufacturing run-rate. That supports investor conviction around multi-year AI capex. TSMC CEO good news for Nvidia investors
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows are mixed but notable: Fisher Asset increased its NVDA stake (buy-side support), which can underpin near-term demand. Fisher Asset Management boosts Nvidia stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term thematic pieces (quantum exposure, software interoperability) reinforce NVDA’s strategic positioning but are not immediate catalysts. Quantum Hype vs. Profits (NVDA/MSFT)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary from CEO Jensen Huang and broader AI capex narratives keep conviction high, but they don’t replace near-term earnings/guidance as the market driver. Jensen Huang warning on software sell-off
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. licensing guardrails remain a constraint: strict licensing terms for H200 China exports could limit NVDA’s addressable market in China and add compliance costs. Nvidia must comply with strict U.S. licensing terms for H200 China exports
- Negative Sentiment: Commerce Secretary comments and Reuters coverage stress that NVDA “must live with” export guardrails — a reminder regulatory risk remains and could pressure margins or sales in the region. Nvidia must live with guardrails around AI chip sales
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is rising: Broadcom is positioning strongly in AI silicon and Cisco unveiled a networking chip targeting the same data-center market — these moves are chips-on-chips competition that can cap NVDA’s pricing/power in some segments. Nvidia and Broadcom’s AI Chips Head-to-Head
- Negative Sentiment: Some institutional trimming occurred (Morningstar cut its NVDA stake), a reminder that profit-taking and rotation into other AI infrastructure names is ongoing. Morningstar slashes Nvidia stake
NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%
NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.20 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average is $183.19.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
