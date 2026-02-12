NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Bey Douglas LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bey Douglas LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,918 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 9.8% of Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.20 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average is $183.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

