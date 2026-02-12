Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $30.70 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $30,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,574,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,988,000 after buying an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,920,000 after acquiring an additional 460,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,454,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,249,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,015,000 after purchasing an additional 157,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $487.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.62. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Trending Headlines about Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong guidance — Spotify reported a much stronger-than-expected quarter (EPS and revenue beats), operating margin expansion (~15.5%), and raised/healthy first-quarter profit guidance, which reassured investors. Earnings Highlights

Q4 beat and strong guidance — Spotify reported a much stronger-than-expected quarter (EPS and revenue beats), operating margin expansion (~15.5%), and raised/healthy first-quarter profit guidance, which reassured investors. Positive Sentiment: Record user and subscriber growth — Monthly active users hit ~751M and paid subscribers ~290M, driven by strong global additions that validate pricing and product moves. User Growth Article

Record user and subscriber growth — Monthly active users hit ~751M and paid subscribers ~290M, driven by strong global additions that validate pricing and product moves. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and upgrades — Several firms moved more constructive: Barclays raised its price target to $650 (overweight), Guggenheim maintains a buy stance with a high target, and some outlets upgraded SPOT to Buy on the reset valuation. These changes helped lift sentiment. Barclays Coverage

Analyst support and upgrades — Several firms moved more constructive: Barclays raised its price target to $650 (overweight), Guggenheim maintains a buy stance with a high target, and some outlets upgraded SPOT to Buy on the reset valuation. These changes helped lift sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: New product/AI initiatives — Spotify is pushing AI features (fan remixes, “AI derivatives” for artists) that could create future revenue streams but are early-stage and not yet proven at scale. AI Initiatives

New product/AI initiatives — Spotify is pushing AI features (fan remixes, “AI derivatives” for artists) that could create future revenue streams but are early-stage and not yet proven at scale. Neutral Sentiment: High engagement anecdotes — Artist success stories (e.g., dramatic streaming spikes for legacy acts) underline engagement gains but have limited direct top-line impact. Artist Engagement

High engagement anecdotes — Artist success stories (e.g., dramatic streaming spikes for legacy acts) underline engagement gains but have limited direct top-line impact. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and structural concerns — Some analysts remain cautious: Pivotal Research cut SPOT to Hold with a lower $420 target, and commentary exists about structural deceleration in ad growth that could cap upside. Pivotal Research Downgrade

Downgrades and structural concerns — Some analysts remain cautious: Pivotal Research cut SPOT to Hold with a lower $420 target, and commentary exists about structural deceleration in ad growth that could cap upside. Negative Sentiment: Mixed price‑target moves — Several firms trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, KeyCorp among them), feeding volatility and reminding investors there’s disagreement on medium‑term growth and monetization. Structural Deceleration Note

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.