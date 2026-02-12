Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $340.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $275.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Investment Co boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 14,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

