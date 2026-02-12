Caprock Group LLC Invests $4.24 Million in Linde PLC $LIN

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in Linde by 10.2% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $467.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.45.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.20.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

