Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Increases Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises 0.5% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 509,138 shares of company stock worth $38,186,963. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

