Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Has $349.48 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 14.8% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations owned approximately 0.16% of Linde worth $349,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Linde by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 77 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.20.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $467.51 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.45. The firm has a market cap of $218.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

