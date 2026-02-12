Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $21.51 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $69.05 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

