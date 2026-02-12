CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,197 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6%

CVS Health stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

