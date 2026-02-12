Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,218.4167.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Key Headlines Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — revenue and EPS topped estimates, management raised near‑term revenue guidance and said book‑to‑bill was well above 1 with backlog into Q3 2026, supporting multi‑quarter growth expectations. Read More.

Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — revenue and EPS topped estimates, management raised near‑term revenue guidance and said book‑to‑bill was well above 1 with backlog into Q3 2026, supporting multi‑quarter growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — company increased its quarterly dividend from $1.56 to $2.00 (ann. $8.00), signaling stronger cash return to investors and confidence in cash flow. Read More.

Dividend raised — company increased its quarterly dividend from $1.56 to $2.00 (ann. $8.00), signaling stronger cash return to investors and confidence in cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upside momentum — several firms raised price targets (examples include Wells Fargo, Truist, Stifel) and MPWR made Zacks’ Rank #1 momentum list, adding buy‑side conviction and supporting near‑term demand. Read More.

Analyst/upside momentum — several firms raised price targets (examples include Wells Fargo, Truist, Stifel) and MPWR made Zacks’ Rank #1 momentum list, adding buy‑side conviction and supporting near‑term demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — coverage notes the stock has run sharply (large YTD/12‑month gains) and now trades at a premium multiple; some analysts see limited upside vs. others projecting further gains, increasing sensitivity to execution. Read More.

Valuation debate — coverage notes the stock has run sharply (large YTD/12‑month gains) and now trades at a premium multiple; some analysts see limited upside vs. others projecting further gains, increasing sensitivity to execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — four senior executives disclosed sales on Feb. 6 totaling roughly ~90k shares (~$100M+ at the sale price), each materially reducing holdings; large, near‑simultaneous insider selling can pressure sentiment even if for diversification or tax planning. Read More.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,196.73 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,018.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $943.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at $276,314,121.12. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,755,467.96. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,526 shares of company stock worth $169,788,215. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.