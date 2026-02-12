Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 373.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,112,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $810.00 to $624.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $739.00 target price on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $399.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.61. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.38 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

