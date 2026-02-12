Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 373.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,112,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched an AI‑powered Construction Edition for its Intuit Enterprise Suite aimed at mid‑market construction companies — a new vertical product that could drive incremental ARR and upsell opportunities. Intuit Launches New AI‑Powered Construction Edition for Intuit Enterprise Suite
- Positive Sentiment: Intuit rolled out a new Firm Hub as a replacement for QBOA, improving product positioning for accounting firms and supporting professional‑channel growth. Intuit launches new firm hub as QBOA replacement
- Positive Sentiment: Mailchimp added advanced, data‑driven ecommerce marketing features and expanded SMS into new markets — product enhancements that aim to lift monetization and cross‑sell within Intuit’s marketing stack. Intuit Mailchimp Unlocks a New Era of Profitable Ecommerce Marketing
- Positive Sentiment: Media personalities expressed bullish views: Jim Cramer said he’d buy Intuit at current levels, which can attract short‑term buyers and retail interest. Jim Cramer on Intuit: “I’d Be a Buyer Right Here, Right Now”
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s and other strategists flagged that heavy short interest in software could set up a short squeeze if sentiment stabilizes — market‑level context that could create volatility in INTU. Software Stocks Look Primed for a Short Squeeze
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and strategists (Reuters, Morgan Stanley coverage) say AI disruption fears have pressured software stocks but may present buying opportunities in high‑quality names like Intuit. AI disruption fears create buying chance in US software stocks, strategists say
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces comparing Intuit with peers (CRM vs INTU) provide valuation context for value investors but contain mixed conclusions rather than a clear near‑term catalyst. CRM vs. INTU: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest snippets in the feed show anomalous zero values and unreliable data — current days‑to‑cover metrics are not informative from these entries.
- Negative Sentiment: Intuit shares hit a 52‑week low, reflecting recent sector weakness and selling pressure that can prompt stop‑losses and margin selling. Intuit stock hits 52‑week low at $410.59
- Negative Sentiment: An employee filed a lawsuit alleging a manager called her a “DEI hire,” a reputational/legal overhang that could draw further scrutiny and distraction. Employee sues Intuit alleging manager branded her a ‘DEI hire’
- Negative Sentiment: BMO lowered its price target on INTU from $810 to $624 — a downgrade in modeled upside that can weigh on investor expectations despite an “outperform” rating. Intuit price target lowered at BMO Capital Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary (Zacks) notes INTU has recently dropped more than the broader market — emphasizing downside momentum that traders may view as confirmation of the selloff. Intuit Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $399.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.61. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.38 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
