Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Lifted by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 30,952 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.3% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Visa were worth $77,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,596,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $281,045,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE V opened at $330.04 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $599.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.